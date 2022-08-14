West Ham boss David Moyes to BBBC Match of the Day 2: “We didn’t start well at all. But once we did, we should have got far, far more out of the game that what we ended up with.

“I’m not really going to talk about it [Said Benrahma's disallowed goal] – there will be a lot of opinions about it, we’ve got ours, the referee makes the decision and I don’t want to come on here and whinge about the referees too much.

“What was hugely frustrating was how we conceded the first goal – that was worse than that [the Benrahma goal being disallowed]. We can accept things not going for us, that’s part of football, but I can’t accept defending the way we did leading up to that goal.

“But we had enough chances that we could have eradicated a defensive lapse by the goals we should have scored – we hit the bar a couple of times, missed quite a few chances, missed a penalty as well. That defensive lapse could have been forgotten about and put aside, but today it counted.

On whether Scott McKenna should have been red-card for his handball: “You better ask the referee about it [the handball resulting in only a yellow card]. My feeling was we should have scored from the cut-back – that was a big opportunity. But after having a look it definitely looks like a deliberate handball – the action is to go to stop it going in the net."