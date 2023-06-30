Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes Arsenal are showing "massive ambition" by spending £105m on Declan Rice.

The fee was agreed with West Ham on Wednesday with the two clubs still negotiating over the structure of the payments.

"Declan Rice is one of - if not the - best holding midfielder in the world," Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's an incredible strength to bring him into your side. He's going to make Arsenal a lot stronger. I think he's a fantastic signing for so many different reasons.

"I think for the future, for now. I think it makes a statement of intent, especially on the back of the success they have had this past year. They're not resting on their laurels - they're pushing on again.

"But it's an incredible amount of money for a player with a year left on their contract. It's a dream for West Ham with the bidding war and his position being really one of one. There was not another Declan Rice - fair play to them for getting this fee and to Arsenal for winning this bidding war.

"They're putting their wallets out - money into the team. They've been very shrewd over the past few years and had some difficult years for sure but I think Mikel Arteta's come in and pushed this club back to the level it deserves. The signings they're making is showing massive ambition."

