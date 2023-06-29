Sima will give Rangers 'excellent variety' in attack

Arfield and Abdallah SimaSNS

Abdallah Sima was part of the Slavia Prague team that put Rangers out of the Europa League in 2021

Michael Beale says Rangers have recruited a forward with "excellent variety" in the form of Abdallah Sima.

The Senegal international has become the Ibrox club's fifth summer signing after securing a season-long loan from Brighton.

The former Slavia Prague striker spent last term on loan in France with Ligue 1 side Angers, where he scored six goals in 37 games.

Rangers boss Beale says the 22-year-old is also capable of fulfilling "a number of attacking positions" in his side.

"When [Rangers] called me I was very honoured," Sima added. "Rangers is a big club with a big history. I played here for Slavia Prague and when I came here I liked it, so for me it's very exciting."

Related Topics