Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

As the dust settles on a thrilling, exciting and successful European Championships for the England team, there is one England player who deserves to be singled out.

Manchester City’s Steph Houghton, who missed out on selection for this tournament through injury, should not underestimate the contribution she has made. An inspirational leader who played a significant part in paving the way, setting the standard and being an amazing role model.

Well done and thank you Steph - you are a legend!

As for the men's team, City were a bit slow out of the blocks at the Community Shield last weekend. As only one team in the last 11 years has won the Premier League after lifting the Community Shield, I’m not sure if we can draw too many conclusions. Let’s wait to see what happens.

Erling Haaland’s miss in front of goal captured a few headlines but I wouldn’t write him off just yet. I predict he will find the net regularly enough and contribute to City’s success enough to be up there with the Steph Houghtons of this world.