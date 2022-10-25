'Players buying into McInnes plan as feelgood factor continues'

It's been a good month for Killie and we extended our unbeaten run to five games with a single-goal victory at home to Ross County

The feelgood factor is apparent among the fans as we also have a semi-final visit to Hampden in January.

After a shaky start to the season the players seem to be buying into the "McInnes plan" and we are finding different ways to grind out results.

I was delighted to see the manager extend his contract to 2026 as he appears to have a long-term plan for the club.

The board are certainly putting faith in the manager and if the fans do the same I think we will reap the benefits a year or two down the line.

I've no doubt McInnes is fully aware of where we need to improve. But if we can stay up this year I'm certain the manager will bolster the squad in the next two transfer windows and we will challenge in the top six in the following years.