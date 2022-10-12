J﻿ames Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp appeared irritated at his pre-match press conference when asked if Liverpool need a "spark". He was at pains to point to refereeing and technology blunders which, in his opinion, would have meant a different outcome at Arsenal. Klopp feels his team weren't too far off the mark on Sunday, given those factors and playing at the in-form Premier League leaders.

Only time will tell if that is correct, and it must be noted that he admitted Liverpool's current issues cannot be sorted overnight. What must surely be a concern, though, is the trend of conceding the first goal in 10 of the past 12 league games, stretching back into last season. If there was a table based on the first half, Liverpool would be bottom. It's that stark.

The loss of Luis Diaz will be sorely felt. He's a player who can take the team several yards up the pitch, has the unpredictability about him and every other team will be encouraged not to see his name on the team sheet.

To a certain extent, tonight's game at Ibrox is a no-win for the Liverpool manager. Victory against a side who are yet to score a goal in the group stages will be seen to be of little significance, while a defeat would certainly up the pressure a notch.

Manchester City at Anfield could indeed be the perfect match for Liverpool on Sunday, followed by a home game against West Ham and an away match at Nottingham Forest. Three wins from three would see the doubters turned into believers, as someone once said.