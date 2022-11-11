Arteta hails 'tougher, better' Saka
Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka is a "tougher, better" player after his experiences at Euro 2020, where he missed a penalty in the shootout as England lost the final to Italy.
Since that disappointment, the Arsenal forward has evolved into one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, and his club boss expects him to keep improving.
"He reacted in a great way," Arteta said. "The support and recognition he got from world football was incredible for him and helped him develop into an even better player.
"He has played in every stadium in this country and the way people have treated and shown him appreciation - he needed that support.
"Those experiences make you tougher, better. He has embraced it and taken his game to a different level."