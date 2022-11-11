George set to drop out for Tynecastle trip

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is unlikely to face Hearts on Saturday, because he is carrying a thigh injury that manager David Martindale reckons opposition teams have sussed out how to target.

"There is a very good chance Shamal won't start,” said Martindale.

"I felt in the Aberdeen game they recognised that and we struggled to get out of our own half because we couldn't use the keeper, in terms of playing from the back, he wasn't an option because he couldn't go long.

"So if the keeper is pressed he is looking to play (out) so the boys were conscious of that.

"So we probably went a bit more long and direct than we should have, which sort of fell into Aberdeen's hands.

"Then we had a centre-half taking goal-kicks which obviously plays everyone onside.

"Albeit we picked up six points in the last two games, I wouldn't want to be going to Tynecastle with my goalkeeper carrying an injury and not having him as an option in terms of possession or going long."