The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke has hailed Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez as "pure class" after his hat-trick against Sheffield United sent Manchester City to the FA Cup final.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Pitt-Brooke said: "Some fans might criticise him a little bit - he kind of goes in and out of games perhaps, or maybe he's not quite as consistent as some of the City's other wide players - but in terms of his technical ability, I don't really think there's many better in the Premier League.

"His second goal, the way he basically ran down the middle of the pitch, had defenders backing off him and didn't need to do too much. The space opened up for him because nobody really wanted to intervene, make a tackle and risk giving another penalty away.

"He did the keeper with the eyes and rolled the ball into the bottom corner. He's such a great player to watch because he makes everything looks so easy - stuff 99% of players of players find technically difficult."

Listen to the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds