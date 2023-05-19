Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media to preview Saturday's Premier League match against Aston Villa at Anfield.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Klopp "expected" a touchline ban following comments he made about referee Paul Tierney after the win over Spurs: "People around me were pretty negative, they thought it would be longer," he said.

James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave Liverpool as "legends" this summer, ahead of a potential final appearance at Anfield on Saturday.

The recent upturn in form has made things "so much more fun again. So much easier to enjoy".

Darwin Nunez will miss Saturday's game because of a toe injury.

Klopp has huge respect for Aston Villa, stating they could be a threat for a top-four finish next season if they continue their improved form under Unai Emery.

