Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi after Thursday's 4-1 loss at Newcastle: "We are not in the best condition to play so many games in a row. I think we deserved to lose the game.

"We are fighting for a historic target and if we want to reach the historic target we have to make historic results.

"This year we won two times against Chelsea, we won 3-0 against Liverpool, we won 3-0 in Emirates Stadium.

"We are winning incredible games but to reach the incredible target you have to win incredible games. We can decide our destiny and our future but we know the way is still difficult."

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk: "It was a tough night and the first half killed us.

"We've got three games left and we've got to move on. We need six points to secure European football and it's up to us to guarantee history for this club."

