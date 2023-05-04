Which was the best of 1,000 Man City goals under Guardiola?
Nat Hayward, BBC Sport
Phil Foden's deflected volley brought up 1,000 goals under Pep Guardiola for Manchester City last night.
We're asking you for your favourite so have your say here
Here are three of the best to get you started.
Vincent Kompany v Leicester City, 2019
An iconic goal that effectively sealed City the title in their penultimate game. A home match with the Foxes was drifting towards a stalemate before captain Kompany unleashed a fearsome effort into the top corner from 25 yards.
Bernado Silva v Aston Villa 2021
A goal that showed Guardiola's City are ruthless on the counter-attack as well as passing sides to death. Silva showed world-class technique to volley Gabriel Jesus' dropping cross into the roof of the net after City ripped their hosts open with a rapid break.
Gabriel Jesus v Southampton 2018
The goal that made City centurions as the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League season. With virtually the last kick of the game, Jesus latched on to Kevin de Bruyne's excellent floated ball to perfectly lob Alex McCarthy and send the away fans into delirium.