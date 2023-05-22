Former Leicester City goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said the club started to slide "quite some time ago" but he has been surprised by the speed at which the Foxes have spiralled.

Speaking before tonight's game against Newcastle, Schwarzer believes things started to go wrong when former boss Brendan Rodgers spoke of "big changes" needing to be made to his squad this summer.

When asked why the Foxes have found themselves in a relegation battle, the 50-year-old told BBC World Service: "I didn’t see the fall as quickly as it has been and I’m still scratching my head about it. I still look at that squad of players and I still find it difficult to believe that they are where they are.

"What has gone so terribly wrong? Why are they there? That is the surprising thing. I think they were possibly a little bit too slow to react in changing things sooner and I think the slide had started quite some time ago.

"I find it was also telling, Brendan Rodgers I think is a really good manager, who has done incredibly well wherever he’s been generally speaking. I think at the end of last season, in the summer, talked about saying that he needed a real big overhaul of players.

"That never happened and all of a sudden, you’ve got a manager who’s very outspoken about the fact that he needs to change his squad over but is stuck with that same squad of players again. I think that’s really tough to get the players back on board again, for players to believe in the process.

"There’s been a lot of decisions I think that have been made that have really backfired."