Is this the best Man City team under Guardiola?

The Athletic's Manchester City journalist Sam Lee says this season's team is the most complete we have seen at the club under Pep Guardiola.

After City's 1-0 win over Chelsea, Lee was asked if this is the best City team under Guardiola. He said: "It’s easy to say on a day like today when they are getting the trophy and still have the two finals to come, but I think so.

"They have a blend of everything that they’ve always had. This team has that element on the counter attack where they can defend very solidly if they have to, but obviously with Haaland and De Bruyne they have that element they haven’t had in the last couple of years.

"To see them turn up against Real Madrid and perform how they did, you wouldn’t know there was any pressure with what happened last year. Is there ever a perfect team? They have all elements.

"They can defend, they can attack, they can control the game. They have brought everything together from the last five or six years under Guardiola and moulded it into one team."

Clinton Morrison added: "You can never write off this Man City team. They have one of the best managers around, if not the best manager around and they have fantastic footballers.

"Haaland has taken them to another level. In all areas they have been outstanding."