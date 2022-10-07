'Now, we have to react' - Ten Hag looks to Everton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag: "I think we started well, had a couple of chances and then were down unnecessarily. The mistake cannot happen so we have to take responsibility there.
"We made two subs in that time and they really had an impact and that is really good, that makes the team stronger."
On returning to the Premier League after the derby defeat: "Sunday, especially there at Everton, we have to react. We have to give the best performance we have and we have to prepare for that now."