Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I really fancy Manchester United here. Tottenham just capitulated against Newcastle and they are in such a mess that they have just fired their interim manager, Cristian Stellini.

If Newcastle had continued scoring at the same rate they did in the first 21 minutes, then they would have ended up winning 22-0.

Will Spurs bounce back, after one of the most gutless displays I have ever seen? I am not convinced.

United were fortunate to get through their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton. I enjoyed the game and how it panned out, and Erik ten Hag's side were quite effective on the break.

I don't see them scoring as many as Newcastle did, but I definitely don't think Tottenham will keep a clean sheet.

I am sure Spurs won't be as bad as they were on Sunday, but I just can't back them at the moment.

Kyra's prediction: 2-1

Lee's prediction: This is the one that sticks in my throat because I don't want to be honest, but I think United will win. 1-2

