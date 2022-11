Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in the frame for his 74th cap after being called up by Scotland for next Wednesday's friendly in Turkey.

However, there is no place in Steve Clarke's 23-man squad for Lawrence Shankland, despite the striker's haul of 12 goals in 22 Hearts outings this season.

Gordon, 39, is Scotland's sixth most capped player and will move within two of Paul McStay's total should he feature against Turkey.