Former Manchester City centre-back Nedum Onouha believes his old club "can handle their own business" as the Premier League title race with Liverpool heats up.

City returned to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Brighton and, despite not being at their best, Onouha believes their winning mentality and experience will see them over the line.

"It's all in their hands," Onouha told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "If they can handle their own business, Liverpool can't affect them.

"They've got lots of players who have been in the moment before and it's such an encouragement to look round the squad and see who has made the difference in other years."

Three seasons ago, City reeled off 14 wins to pip Jurgen Klopp's side and Onouha says it is victories and not performances that matter at this stage of the season.

"It's only about the results now," he said. "When you're trying to build something at the start of the season, performances matter - but now champions just win games.

"I've seen City do it so many times - but it's a joy to watch two top-quality football rivals go head to head."

