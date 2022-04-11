Passive Palace miss opportunity to climb the table

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira is on the verge of something special at Crystal Palace. Not since 1991 have they finished higher than 10th in the top flight and on Sunday, against ninth-placed Leicester, that landmark was there to be seized.

Vieira's issue though is a looming FA Cup semi-final perhaps understandably took the eye of some of his key names. In some ways, he was a victim of his own success.

The Palace boss later admitted his team paid the price for a poor first half at King Power Stadium. They were ripped open by one crafty pass for the first goal and then defended softly for the second. Up top in the opening 45 minutes they threatened but didn't quite pack a punch.

After the break - and maybe some harsh words - we saw them show their teeth and that will be the major positive to take from this. An applied Palace can cause Chelsea problems next weekend but their best work needs to be on show as a repeat of the passive spell we saw on Sunday will all but end their chances.

The fitness of Tyrick Mitchell - withdrawn early on Sunday - will be assessed early in the week.

A big seven days await Vieira and his players. They can build on Sunday's second-half showing and who knows, an FA Cup final and a top-10 finish may well be the rewards for an impressive season.