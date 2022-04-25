Brighton 2-2 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • The home side has never won in 10 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton (D6 L4) – no fixture has been played more often in the competition’s history without the home side ever winning (Bournemouth vs Watford also 10).

  • Despite scoring as many goals yesterday as they did in their previous seven home Premier League matches (2), Brighton failed to win a game in which they led by 2+ goals for just a third time in the competition (P23 W20 D2 L1), having won each of their previous 13 such matches.

  • Timed at one minute and 14 seconds, Danny Welbeck scored Brighton’s fastest ever Premier League goal from the start of a game and the second earliest overall in the competition this term (Teemu Pukki after 39 seconds for Norwich vs Crystal Palace in February).

  • 44% of James Ward-Prowse’s Premier League goals for Southampton have been scored from outside the box (17/39), including both strikes against the Seagulls. Among players with 35+ goals in the competition, only David Beckham (55% - 34/62) and Patrik Berger (47% - 18/38) scored a higher share from distance.