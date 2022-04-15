The Hammers boss says that reaching the Europa League semi-finals will not lead to his side being distracted in the league: "There is potential for it but we plan not to if we can. The league is really important for us and we have to try to hang in there in the European places if we can."

He added: "All of the other different competitions are important, but not as important as being a Premier League team."

Moyes praised the Hammers fans that travelled to Lyon and said his side need the fans again on Sunday: "I’m sure they’ll be at London Stadium backing us the way they have done for most of the season."

He added: "Early Sunday games are never easy games to get things up to the biggest of atmosphere, so we could do with their support to help push the team on."

Moyes mentioned the fixture schedule and playing two games with a quick turnaround. "We’ve done pretty well considering the Thursday/Sunday games. Hopefully we can prepare as well as we possibly can."