Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale has been adressing the media this afternoon at his press conference ahead of Rangers' trip to Easter Road on Wednesday to take on Hibernian.

Here are the key points he made:

Beale said he came in "with my eyes wide open" and "in the main, aware of what would come" if things didn’t go exactly to plan. He believes the side can improve a lot more, and it’s his job to deliver that.

Regarding any supporter unrest, he’s not concerned, as the fans "are entitled to voice their opinion" and "make their feelings known".

In football, you just have to keep moving forward, to play the game in front of you. Players are never perfect but he feels these Rangers players will win enough games to be successful.

He said he should be judged on whether Rangers win trophies.