Selles on ambition, his manager 'heroes' and Chelsea

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game at Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He has huge belief in Southampton’s ability to stay up this season: “This group of players is amazing. We haven’t had time to prepare every detail or change a lot of things but we want to continue good behaviours from before and add a couple of things.”

  • On whether he is ready for a manager’s job: “I have felt ready for four years. I have been through all levels in football, all over the world. I want to be the manager and I am capable of doing that.”

  • He would not reveal if this period is a realistic audition for the role at St Mary’s: “My conversations with the club are confidential. No-one has said ‘win at Chelsea and the job is yours or lose and it is not’.”

  • His coaching 'heroes' are Rafael Benitez and Gurban Gurbanov: "I am from Valencia and Benitez has always been a reference. I worked with Gurban at Qarabag and we made history. Those two impacted me most."

  • On the strength of opponents Chelsea: “I watched them against Dortmund and they were much better. They have got fantastic players and a very talented manager who always has lots of gameplans. We need to prepare a plan for what we want to do and be ready for any scenario we face.”

  • Che Adams is an injury doubt for the game but Selles believes he has a “marvellous” squad to choose from.

