Analysis: Brentford 3-0 Southampton

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Against Southampton, Brentford extended their unbeaten run to nine matches, their longest in the top flight for 87 years.

Their victory moved them above Fulham - and they were already in front of Chelsea before this weekend.

It's incredible to think how far the Bees have come. They're now seventh in the Premier League table, six points off the top four and ahead of their two west London rivals.

"There's a real good buzz around the dressing room and at the club," Brentford goalscorer Ben Mee told BBC MOTD.

"Fans can dream for Europe, we'll keep going and work hard for them. We'll keep going and get results."

And why not keep dreaming? Three different goalscorers and a clean sheet, I'd say Brentford played the perfect football match against strugglers Southampton.

Now on to Arsenal next week.