St Mirren squad 'best I've been involved in' - O'Hara

Captain Mark O'Hara insists the current St Mirren squad is the strongest he's known in his time at the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined from Motherwell in summer 2020, has been a standout this season as the Paisley side - currently fifth in the Premiership - chase a first top-half finish since 1985.

But O'Hara was not for budging when asked who St Mirren's best player is.

Stifling a smile, he told Sky Sports: “I don’t think I can single anyone out...

“It’s the best squad I’ve been involved in. There’s a real togetherness and quality and right round the team there’s a lot of players having a good season. It would be hard to single out one."

O'Hara was more forthcoming on his favourite game so far this season - the 2-0 home win over Celtic in September where he headed the opener - and reckons Ange Postecoglou's side possess the leading player of the year candidates.

"The crowd was electric from the first whistle and to score and get the three points was brilliant. It was a great day," he said.

“So far this season Celtic have had a few stand-out candidates. Hatate and Kyogo have been good – we obviously have the game against them on Sunday and are looking forward to showing we can compete with these guys."