Davidson on form, Celtic, and the bigger picture
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been talking to the media ahead of Sunday's clash with Premiership leaders Celtic.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says he has seen a lot of positives in the last 3 games.
Believes they were too open the last time they played Celtic at Parkhead, but says there is a lot they can take from running Celtic so close the last time they played in Perth.
On whether the win in midweek can be a turning point - Davidson points out how his team are in a better place now than they were at the same stage last season.
He said "I think we are 7 or 8 points behind where we finished our total last season so I know we had a fairly poor run, I think it is when you look at the bigger picture sometimes, survival is our key then anything after that is a bonus."
Davidson says that after the Celtic game they have a long run of games without the Old Firm - the target is to get momentum.
Adam Montgomery can't play against his parent club; there are no fresh injuries.