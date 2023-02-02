Fulham manager Marco Silva feels his side are "ready" to face a Chelsea side bolstered by record spending in the January transfer window.

In his 400th game in professional management, Silva's side will face a Chelsea team that could include British-record signing Enzo Fernandez.

"They have the capacity to change systems and do something different," said Silva.

"We are going to be ready to face the different types of formations they can play and the new signings.

"They strengthened their squad and they were able to do the same again in this transfer window. They have that power. If this is too much money or not, is not for me to talk about."

Asked about the fairness of the spending by their London rivals, the former Everton and Watford manager said: "It is not the first time. All of us we know the difference between certain types of club. The power in the market and the money to go into the market as well. I’m much more concerned about the clubs at our level.

"If some clubs around us, the same profile as this football club, if they show more power than us then we have to be aware of this and to do the right things to make our team stronger."