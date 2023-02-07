A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Leeds United lost 2-0 in their last visit to Nottingham Forest, Luke Ayling's post-match interview was soaked in personal responsibility. The players clearly felt they had let Marcelo Bielsa down.

That result was the catalyst for a run of form that secured promotion.

After a loss against the same opponents this past Sunday, the feeling was different. The players looked let down by their manager.

Jesse Marsch's swarming pinball tactical approach never produced consistent performances. Expected goals can sugar-coat actual results only for so long. And, despite keeping the Peacocks up, Marsch's legacy is of having the second-worst win-rate of any Leeds manager in the Premier League.

Worse than Terry Venables. Worse than Peter Reid.

Ironically for Marsch, a win this Wednesday at Old Trafford might have been possible – his tactics worked better when having less possession. But the second half against Forest sealed his fate. No energy, no plan.

This board has a habit of making poor managerial appointments – Bielsa the only exception. Whoever replaces Marsch it cannot be a Paul Heckingbottom-type.

Managing in the Premier League and managing the Whites is a unique challenge. Only a statement appointment will see the club avoid relegation.