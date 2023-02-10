Moyes on Palmieri, Potter and a 'rotten decision' against Chelsea

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On team news: "Much the way we were at the weekend. Thilo [Kehrer] came off with an injury which is the main one."

  • On avenging the defeat in the reverse fixture: "We have not forgotten about it. It was a right rotten decision on the day and the officials have admitted that. It was a huge mistake."

  • On Emerson Palmieri's recent run in the starting XI: "We are seeing a little bit more consistency from Emerson now. We are beginning to see the form from the players we have brought in the summer. It has taken a little bit longer than we would have liked."

  • On Graham Potter: "He is an exceptional manager. He is still an exceptional coach. It is great news that a British manager has got the chance to manage one of the top clubs in the country."