Moyes on Palmieri, Potter and a 'rotten decision' against Chelsea
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On team news: "Much the way we were at the weekend. Thilo [Kehrer] came off with an injury which is the main one."
On avenging the defeat in the reverse fixture: "We have not forgotten about it. It was a right rotten decision on the day and the officials have admitted that. It was a huge mistake."
On Emerson Palmieri's recent run in the starting XI: "We are seeing a little bit more consistency from Emerson now. We are beginning to see the form from the players we have brought in the summer. It has taken a little bit longer than we would have liked."
On Graham Potter: "He is an exceptional manager. He is still an exceptional coach. It is great news that a British manager has got the chance to manage one of the top clubs in the country."