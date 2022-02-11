Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is feeling confident as he prepares to take his side to Old Trafford for the first time since a 9-0 thrashing last February.

The Saints are in good form after beating Spurs in midweek and he says their goal is "to make it better this time" against Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United side.

"Everybody knows the special situation last season," he said. "We were one man down after one minute, two men after 70 minutes. It was a very young team.

"I must say this game didn't hurt as much as the first time with that result [against Leicester in the 2019-20 season], but we cannot deny it happened.

"I have never felt afraid of any team when going to their stadium. We have picked up points at nearly every ground we have been to and if you're scared you should stay at home.

"Games away to the top six are especially difficult, but this is the challenge we want to have.

"We will be ready to show tomorrow that we are better than last time."