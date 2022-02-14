Man Utd v Brighton: Who makes your United XI?

It was another frustrating 90 minutes on Saturday, as United controlled the first half and took the lead against Southampton, before conceding in the second half to claim just a point.

Ralf Rangnick called Cristiano Ronaldo back into his starting line-up at the weekend but the Portuguese striker has now gone six games without a goal.

Would you keep faith with Ronaldo to face Brighton?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can pick the side you think the manager should select or the one you think he will go for.

Either way, it's time to select your United XI to face the Seagulls