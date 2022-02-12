Chelsea v Palmeiras - team news

Four changes for Chelsea from the side that started the semi-final win on Wednesday.

Keeper Edouard Mendy returns after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also back, while Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Hakim Ziyech drop to the bench.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Mount, Havertz.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Sarr, Chalobah, Barkley, Saul, Jorginho, Ziyech, Kenedy, Pulisic, Werner.

Palmeiras XI: Weverton, Gomez, Rocha, Garcia, Piquerez, Dudu, Ze Rafael, Scarpa, Veiga, Danilo, Rony.

Substitutes: Lomba, Mateu, Mayke, Jorge, Kuscevic, Murilo, Jailson, Atuesta, Deyverson, Breno, Ribeiro, Navarro.