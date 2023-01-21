Stenhousemuir 1-3 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I went in the changing room at half-time bitterly disappointed. If I'd gone in at 0-0 I'd probably have been a lot more placid. We had dominated large parts of the game.

"Their shape was really good. They made it really difficult for us to play through. They scored from a set play and that was disappointing because we had identified big [Nicky] Jamieson.

"I've been the underdog on many occasions and when you get a goal it gives the boys a lift.

"In the second half I asked my players to play at a higher tempo. We were worthy winners overall but you have to give Stenhousemuir credit."