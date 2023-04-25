D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

This week Aston Villa announced a fast-track of ambition. In explaining their season ticket price increases, they stated that the club’s strategy was now "to make Aston Villa competitive with the very best teams in the country".

It was music to Villa supporter’s ears, until they saw their pockets were being stung by a minimum 15% increase in season ticket prices.

Villa stated in a rather perfunctory manner that: 'The club are acutely aware of how everybody is experiencing the effects of the cost of living and inflation increases, however the club itself is not immune to those economic pressures'.

Yet most other clubs that actually raised their prices accordingly, did so to the tune of 4-5%, and did so back in February. Villa seemingly held on a few months until the team were higher in the league, to declare that prices were being benchmarked as the seventh highest price in the league, due to it reflecting their league standing.

It seemed a bit rich considering they haven’t finished a season in the top-tier top-half since 2011, and have spent most of this season 11th or lower.

The optics of this move seem bad, especially since the team raised prices by between 10% and 50% last season, depending on the seating section.

Villa will actually earn more money from West Ham staying in the Premier League, due to the reported £3m add-on in the Danny Ings deal, than they will receive from the 15% gate receipt increase. So, is the sour taste it leaves with fans really worth it?

The price rise seems excessive and out of step with the times. The club needs to find a way to balance its ambition with the needs of its supporters, especially during difficult economic times.