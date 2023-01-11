Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Spain defender Pedro Porro, 23, but Sporting Lisbon want his €45m (£36.7m) release clause paid in full. (90 Min), external

Atletico Madrid are looking at Barcelona's Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28, as one of a number of possible replacements for 23-year-old Portugal international Joao Felix, who is set to join the Blues on loan for the rest of the season. (sportitalia.com - in Italian), external

The signing of Felix will not impact Chelsea's move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, 25. The France international will join the Blues in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Newcastle United have made an approach for Germany forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who is also a target for the Blues, and could sign the 18-year-old on a free transfer when his Borussia Dortmund contract runs out in the summer. (Evening Standard), external

Finally, Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in the Chelsea job if they sack Graham Potter. (Sun), external

