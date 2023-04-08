Motherwell 3-0 Livingston: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell and Livingston are separated by just one place and three points in the league now, but one is a team on the up, riding the momentum brought about by Kettlewell's arrival, while the other are a team in freefall, completely out of puff.

Not that long ago, Motherwell looked doomed, with fans resigned to a first relegation to the second tier in living memory. A top-six finish was an impossibility, and while it remains unlikely, two positive results in their pre-split fixtures could see them sneak into the top half.

They look solid at the back, and with Van Veen up top they know there goals are a guarantee.

Livingston looked the opposite of what you have come to expect under Martindale. In that first half, they were outfought, outrun and outplayed. Their dreams of Europe are over, but it must not be forgotten how high they were flying considering their meagre budget.