Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes Liverpool will not give up on the race for Champions League qualification until it is mathematically impossible, despite their Premier League struggles.

A goalless draw at Chelsea on Tuesday night left the Reds seven points adrift of the top four with 10 games still to play.

Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast they will want to finish the season as positively as possible - and will see where that takes them.

"Things have been so bad at Liverpool that I imagine most fans just want to see them start winning and to end the season with a good feeling," said Onuoha.

"If they start winning games, it gives that bit of hope and that's why people go to stadiums. It's not going to be a successful season as they are not in the title race and struggling to make the top four.

"However, they can still feel good about themselves at the end of the campaign."

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison was more bullish on Liverpool's chances, predicting they would get their season back on track by beating league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

"I think they will surprise a lot of people," he said. "They have done it before. There could be a shock against Arsenal as at Anfield, their fans won't accept those performances [as against Manchester City last Saturday].

"This weekend will be pivotal."

Did you know? Liverpool have 13 points from 15 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D4 L8), their fewest from their first 15 matches on the road in a league campaign since 1992-93 (11).

