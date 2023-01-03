Goodwin and Cormack cop more flak

We asked for Aberdeen fans to respond to Monday's 0-0 draw at home to Ross County and manager Jim Goodwin and chairman Dave Cormack are in the firing line once more...

Niall: Despite the manager's optimism, one point from 15 since the winter break is not top-six material. A very frustrating outcome given the Dons mainly dominant performances at home, albeit County set up to defend from the outset. A disappointing lack of composure and quality in the final third, which needed a tactical change to the poor quality supply into box.

Dennis: Another three points lost due to lack of experience. No-one to take control and provide leadership, still lacking in ideas. Questions need to be asked regarding tactics, shooting, etc. This young team is still missing direction - a management problem.

Bob: Very poor run of results despite the promising signings at the start of the season and they're back on the slippery slope again. On another note, former Dons under-21 Lawrence Shankland, such a high first-team prospect, is continuing his impressive scoring record in recent seasons with Hearts. Question is, why do so many former Dons impress elsewhere?

Peter: All along I said Goodwin wasn't the right man, but I supported him. I really still hope he can turn it around. However, should Goodwin fail to, will David Cormack admit he's now got it wrong three times (McInnes, Glass and Goodwin), which will cost the club large sums of money - i.e. pay-offs and missing out on Europe? Someone has to take responsibility.

Eric: Once again, the manager and players let the fans down - 23 shots, only 6 on target. Said before that Goodwin has two games to save his job. Why does he persist with the same mediocre players who simply don't have the will or determination to win. Will 100% have to go after the semi-final, regardless of result. Has a worse record than Stephen Glass.

Stuart: As I said before, I'm not keen on sacking managers. However, I think the job is too big for Goodwin. The loyal dons fans deserve better.

John: Shocking. Pathetic. Amateurs. Time for Cormack and Goodwin to go! Sell the club Cormack - you and your appointments are as much use as a chocolate fire guard! Taking the club to the Abyss. Go now!

Woody: Same old, same old, I'm afraid. Until such a time as we appoint a strong, talented manager with vision, who can handle dealings with Mr Cormack, we will continue to struggle as a club.

Mr F: Another example of poor recruitment and a manager who unfortunately cannot inspire his team. Such a shame after all the investment.

Alan: Previously written about the lack of direction for the Dons as a club in general, questions about suitability as manager of Goodwin, who has insisted on a number of times he is not interested in what the fans think and will carry on in the same manner. Absent chairman also a major concern. Worrying times for all and no chance of European football ahead.