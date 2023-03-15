Davidson on 'phenomenal' task, McGowan return & top-six battle
- Published
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been speaking to the media before his side’s Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Saints boss:
Every game is “huge” from now until the end of the season and Davidson is wary of Kilmarnock’s “phenomenal” home record: “They beat us there last time so we need to make sure we stop their threats”.
Defeat to Hearts last time out was hard to take – “two poor goals conceded” – but Davidson says St Johnstone’s recent performance levels have been “really good”.
Nicky Clark is a doubt but Andy Considine, who also missed the Tynecastle defeat, could return. Ryan McGown is back “ahead of schedule” having trained all week: “He told me he was ready five weeks ago – he’s desperate to be involved.”
On reported interest in Dundee United full-back Liam Smith, Davidson says: “First I’ve heard of it.”
St Johnstone are “looking up and down” the table and Davidson has urged his side to put as much pressure on the sides above in the race for a top-six spot.