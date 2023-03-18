Analysis: Brentford 1-1 Leicester

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Leicester City gained a crucial point and ended their five-match losing run as they moved one point clear of the Premier League bottom three.

The Foxes looked second-best in the first half, but forward Harvey Barnes made no mistake finishing their first clear-cut opportunity in the 52nd minute with a clinical chip.

Still, there are areas of concern for Brendan Rodgers' side, who remain in the thick of a relegation battle.

Leicester are one of just three sides across Europe's top five leagues not to have kept a clean sheet since club football resumed after last winter's World Cup.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made his Premier League debut, replacing regular number one Danny Ward, but was unable to keep out Mathias Jensen's opener which deflected off both Ricardo Pereira and Dewsbury-Hall.