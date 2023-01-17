There's a new episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast available to download now.

The team looks back on another busy weekend for the capital's Premier League sides.

Arsenal cruise to victory over Tottenham with the help of Bukayo Saka's quality and resilience.

How did Chelsea new boy Benoit Badiashile do on his debut? And does defeat at Stamford Bridge mean Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is under pressure?

After his spot-kick was chalked off against Newcastle United, is it right to take Aleksandar Mitrovic off penalties for Fulham?

Meanwhile, Brentford look to have the ability to win when the pressure is on them as favourites, but will they look for Ivan Toney back-up this month?

And finally, is West Ham's transfer business impacting manager David Moyes? Just how much pressure is the Hammers boss under?

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds