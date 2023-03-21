Antonio Conte will "have to call players up individually", says former Charlton centre-back Steve Brown, as he assesses the fallout from the Tottenham boss' frustrated comments on Saturday.

With the dust barely settled on Conte criticising his players for being "selfish" and "11 individuals", a team meeting to clear the air with everyone would be impossible due to players joining up with their international teams.

Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast Conte had limited options for how to proceed.

"With the break on top of his comments, it will be a fractured squad at the training ground," said Brown.

"He may not have had the players in on Monday but, when they are in, he will need to have a team meeting. And it will be awkward.

"If he wants to fix it, he will have to ring round those individuals who are not there.

"He's in a real pickle, though. Perhaps he will just ignore the lot, do nothing and carry on."

While Conte's comments were extraordinary, Brown explains they could be a symptom of something unseen happening at the club.

"Normally, you have those chats in private," he said. "But maybe they have, they've been unsuccessful and this is the spill-out of poor communication behind the scenes.

"We're making assumptions but things go on at clubs that you would not believe."

Listen now on BBC Sounds for the full breakdown of Conte's comments