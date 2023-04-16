Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic: Manager quotes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We help them with the first goal. Some of that type of decision making was really not great. It's not what we want to see. We were passive after that.

"Clearly we needed to stop the bleeding. We made the changes and I thought we were instantly better. The second half was just exactly how I wanted us to be.

"I'm determined to get a Kilmarnock team at this club who can beat Celtic and can do so much better than what we showed today. For the time being, our fight isn't that. Our fight now is to make sure we stay in the league. We've got six games against teams we know we can win against."