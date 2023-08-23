With the stats showing Erik ten Hag sits only behind Pep Guardiola in points won from their first 40 Premier League games, we asked you to have your say on progress and whether United are ahead of schedule, on par, or behind.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Steve: Ten Hag is moving the club in the right direction but it's a long journey. Fernandes as captain was a wrong choice, too temperamental and not that character to lead. Midfield needs more steel and teeth to it and still some places don't have the quality in depth. Ten Hag needs another two transfer windows I think to really get the side he wants and needs.

Richard: Going backwards. Midfield is easily overrun. Rashford looks unhappy as a central striker. Fernandes is too emotional to be captain. Still too many sub-United players. Love Garnacho, but Anthony and Sancho are very disappointing. Wan-Bissaka is out of his depth. Onana looks good though. Lowest point of interest in the team since the 1980s.

Karlos: I think the club is in a terrible state at present. A rapid sale of the club would help because Erik ten Hag needs to invest big style. We need a top-class centre-half and two midfielders who can defend as Casemiro is not there for the long run. We also need another striker who can score 20+ goals a season to go with Hojlund and Rashford. Martial, Antony and Sancho need to be sold.

AJ: Erik ten Hag did very well in his first season by getting us a trophy and a top four place. The fact that he is up there with the likes of Pep underlines his performances last season.

Mark: He has had a very good start as coach but it's obvious we still need another central defensive midfielder and a centre-half to further strengthen the squad. Let's see how we do once the number nine is playing regularly and Rashford reverts to his best position wide left. It's very early days and it's worth remembering that we have three more points than at this stage last season.

Toney: I genuinely think Ten Hag has done no better than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a much better squad. Sure, he won a Mickey Mouse cup after a hugely favourable draw, but Solskjaer reached so many semis and a final that United should have won and would have won if they had faced the same poor teams. Nearly all his buys have been jobs for the Ajax boys too. He has no real style.