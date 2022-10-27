Antonio Conte's frustration is set to increase with the Tottenham manager expected to be banned for next week's crucial Champions League match at Marseille.

The Italian was sent off in the closing stages of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon for his remonstrations at the VAR decision to disallow Harry Kane's stoppage-time strike.

A red card shown to an official in a Uefa competition carries an automatic one-match suspension.

A ban means he would not be allowed to make contact with his players before or during the fixture at the Stade Velodrome and will have to sit in the stand.

Uefa's rules state: "A team manager/coach or other team official who is sent off or suspended from carrying out his function may not be in the technical area or communicate direction with the team's players.

"In addition, a team manager/coach or any other team official who is suspended from carrying out his function may not enter the dressing room or tunnel before or during the match."

S﻿purs need a draw in their final group game to guarantee qualification for the last 16.