O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s 21-year-old duo drove the team to victory in a brilliant game at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been highly thought of for years now, but despite still being so young, they are becoming two of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Arsenal had failed to score in their previous six games against Liverpool. Last season, this fixture saw the Gunners perform admirably in the first half, before a clinical Liverpool won the game in the second. The difference on Sunday was that Arsenal were no longer toothless and for all of the (rightful) praise of Gabriel Jesus this season, it was the two young guns who made the difference.

It could have easily been another tale of so near yet so far, but Saka and Martinelli took it upon themselves to show the world that their time is not tomorrow, it is now.

Arsenal will need them to continue with such potency and consistency, while remaining injury free, if the club are to sustain their table-topping form.