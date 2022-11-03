G﻿raham Potter speaking to BT Sport about Ben Chilwell: "It's not great. Obviously when he pulls up like that it's a concern so we need to scan, but it doesn't look positive at the moment.

"It's a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It's a blow to see him pull up like that, it's not a great sight so fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment."

On whether Chilwell is a concern for the World Cup: "I think you'd have to say so. When a player pulls up like he did, and he felt it, so it's never positive.

"He didn't play at the weekend. There was a thought that he could play tonight and have enough time to recover for the weekend. We've tried to manage him, he's never played the three games in a week and that's what makes it very frustrating.

"It's a blow for us and a blow for him and sadly he won't be the only one who's affected like that in this period because October was incredibly challenging with the games that we had to play."

Did you know? Graham Potter has now won four of his five Champions League matches with Chelsea (D1). The only English manager with more wins in a single campaign is Sir Bobby Robson in 2002-03 with Newcastle United (5).