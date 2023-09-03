Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

"When you have a big opportunity, you need big performances," were the words of Michael Beale pre-match. Against a depleted Celtic defence, that opportunity was there for his players, but again they failed to grasp it.

Rightly or wrongly, a lot of the Rangers focus will be on Kemar Roofe's disallowed goal, but that simply cannot detract attention from another defensive lapse which has decided a derby.

A simple Matt O'Riley header over the top caught John Souttar too deep in the hosts' defensive line, allowing Kyogo Furuhashi to dispatch a clinical finish from an onside position.

What Beale would do for someone with the ruthless streak of the Japan striker, who had just nine touches in the game - four of which were shots.

Instead, his recent attacking recruits are doing little to inspire. The Rangers boss' decision to start Roofe and Rabbi Matondo perhaps highlights he is also yet to be convinced.