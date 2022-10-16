Aberdeen make four changes following last weekend's bruising 4-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Leighton Clarkson returns from suspension and local boys Jack MacKenzie and Connor Barron start, along with forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes.

Jonny Hayes and Hayden Coulson miss out with injuries, with Marley Watkins and Vicente Besuijen dropping to the bench.

Tony Sibbick makes his first Hearts start since early September to help ease the visitor's shortage of available defenders.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Robert Snodgrass take up midfield roles following the midweek hammering at Fiorentina, with Lawrence Shankland back up front after coming off the bench in Italy.

Australian duo Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are added to a lengthy injury list, with Peter Haring and Jorge Grant among today's replacements.

Y﻿ou can follow radio commentary & text updates from Pittodrie here.