Everton boss Sean Dyche hailed the pace at which new signing Beto is adapting to life in England after he came off the bench to help his new side avoid a Carabao Cup upset against Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night.

Portugal international Beto arrived from Italian side Udinese on Tuesday for a deal reportedly worth up to £30m.

The Toffees were 1-0 down to the team bottom of the Football League at half-time before the 25-year-old was introduced. He scored 28 minutes into his debut before fellow new arrival Arnaut Danjuma found a winner late on.

"That is why we brought him here," Dyche said after the match (via the Liverpool ECHO, external).

"He only got here yesterday, so it was a lot to ask. We only got his clearance this morning so we had already set the team up.

"I knew he was going to play, I had it in my mind to put him on at half-time regardless, for Youssef (Chermiti), who is a young player who is learning.

"He has adapted very quickly and very well tonight. Obviously, with all due respect, the Premier League is different but he has shown the rawness, the pace and the effect he can have on a team and he gives us something different, which is what we brought him here for."